[Blue Goji] Velocity: Making Stationary Bikes Fun with Virtual Reality

Imagine biking down a mountain path, fighting to keep your bike stable over the rough terrain. Compare those thrills to the monotony of using stationary bikes at gyms. Team Velocity has brought these two experiences together to create a fun and immersive exercise experience. The Velocity Bike integrates a traditional exercise bike with virtual reality gaming, all while maintaining a safe environment. Our team has developed haptic systems to provide tangible feedback to the player, allowing them to feel every bump in the road. With pedaling and steering synchronized with gameplay, riders will be totally absorbed into the virtual environment. The Velocity bike is here to make exercise fun again.