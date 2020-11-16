Creating a Stable Supply of Rare Elements for Medical and Industrial Applications Using a Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor

Nuclear fission creates many rare elements that are not normally found in nature and are discarded in traditional reactor fuels. These rare elements are useful for many industrial and medical processes, such as thickness gauging and cancer treatments. Our team is designing a new generation molten salt nuclear reactor with a sole focus on continuous production and extraction of these elements without the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation. We aim to provide an innovative and safe approach to meet current US demands at or below market pricing.

Reactor:

The reactor uses low enriched uranium fuel with a graphite moderator, boron control rods, and a Hastelloy-N vessel.

Model Validation:

The model to the right was used with SERPENT Code to model the core neutronics.

Transfer of Heat:

The reactor will run at 250 kW and the resulting heat will be rejected to the atmosphere with a series of heat exchangers like the one below. The system will be driven by natural circulation.

Product Extraction: